News

Özersay: “Greek Cypriot Administration must punish the criminals”

By on ( Leave a comment )

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Kudret Özersay condemned the attack on Köprülü Mosque in Limassol, South Cyprus. In his statement through his social media account, Özersay stated “I condemn the attack on the mosque in Limassol. These outdated approaches cannot be accepted. It is essential for the Greek Cypriot side to find the criminals and punish them. I made a call to the Greek Cypriot Administration to do whatever is necessary and put forth a deterrent attitude”.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

 

Categories: News

Tagged as: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.