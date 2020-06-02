Ankara condemned the attack on a Mosque in South Cyprus

Turkey’s Vice President Fuat Oktay condemned the attack with Molotov cocktails on Köprülü Hacı Ibrahim Ağa Mosque in the Limassol province of the Greek Cypriot Administration.

Oktay stated on his social media account that he condemns the attack on the centuries old Köprülü Hacı Ibrahim Ağa Mosque in Limassol and invited the Greek Cypriot Administration to take sincere action in the face of these attacks, and apprehend the perpetrators as soon as possible. Oktay underlined that Turkey will continue to stand against all types of violence.



The Turkish Foreign Ministry also condemned the attack with Molotov cocktails on Köprülü Hacı Ibrahim Ağa Mosque in the Limassol province of the Greek Cypriot Administration.



Turkish Foreign Ministry made a written statement regarding the attack and said ‘We condemn the heinous attack on Köprülü Hacı Ibrahim Ağa Mosque in South Cyprus, Limassol province. The Greek Cypriot Administration should take the necessary steps in line with freedom of prayer and holiness of prayer sites, and they should apprehend the perpetrators. It is as plain as day that anti-Muslim rhetoric and actions will not benefit efforts to solve the Cyprus issue. Such attacks not only target Muslims, but pose a common threat to all humanity.’

