Tatar: “Attempting to burn a mosque cannot be accepted”

A Molotov bomb was thrown at Köprülü Mosque in Limassol, South Cyprus and racist and anti-Islam slogans were written on the walls.



Prime Minister Ersin Tatar said an attempt had been made to burn the Köprülü Mosque in Limassol, South Cyprus and that this attack cannot be accepted. Tatar made a request to the Greek Cypriot Administration to arrest the criminals.



Tatar said “We are worried that while the Pandemic process is continuing in the whole world, there are still some people in the Greek Cypriot side who watch for an opportunity to attack the places of worship of foreigners especially the Muslims. Wishing to burn the mosque cannot be accepted. The Greek Cypriot people and the Greek Cypriot Administration must know that racist attacks and hostile attitudes will not be beneficial for anyone. Those who ignore such attitudes will come to the greatest harm one day”.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office