Aksoy: Turkey continue to protect rights in Eastern Mediterranean

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hami Aksoy made a written statement regarding the Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias declaration on Turkish Petroleum Corporation’s recent application for a permit for oil exploration and drilling activities in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Hami Aksoy said that Turkish Petroleum Corporation’s recent application for a permit for additional oil exploration and drilling activities in the Eastern Mediterranean is within the boundaries of the continental shelf notified to the UN by Turkey.



Aksoy also added “Turkey will resolutely continue to exercise its sovereign rights in this area. We will continue to protect the rights of Turkey and Turkish Cypriots in the Eastern Mediterranean and seismic research and drilling activities will be carried out according to the previously determined program.”

Source: TRNC Public Information Office