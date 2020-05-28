University of Kyrenia online seminar “Drowning and basic life support”

By Ahmet Abdulaziz…

The University of Kyrenia recently organised a seminar regarding drowning and basic life support. Mr. Mehmet Fatih Huseyinoğlu, the Assoc. Prof. of the Faculty of Maritime Studies of the University, other academicians and students participated in the online seminar.

Acting Dean of the Faculty of Maritime Studies Assoc.Prof. Mehmet Fatih Hüseyinoğlu, academicians and students participated in the online seminar, in which Prof. Dr. Akın Savaş Toklu from Istanbul University Faculty of Medicine Department of Underwater Medicine and Hyperbaric Medicine participated as a speaker.

Prof. Dr. Akin Savaş Toklu, stated that drowning is a public health problem, He pointed out the stages observed in the cases and different types of drowning.

He further stated that according to the World Health Organization, the number of annual cases is 320,000, drownings are ranked as third in accident-related deaths, and 97% are seen in the least and moderately developed countries.

Prof. Toklu provided detailed information on different topics covering stages of the drowning process and risk-enhancing items based on his personal experiences and other individuals’ experiences. He further noted that 80% of drownings are preventable, and explained particularly the issues of safe rescue techniques and lifeguard, as well as the dissemination of basic life support, which the seminar describes as its purpose.

The online seminar moderated by Gökhan Tarı research assistant at the Faculty of Maritime Studies ended with the question/ answer session of the participants.