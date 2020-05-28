EMU cooperating with TRNC government regarding Maraş buildings

By Ahmet Abdulaziz….

The Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs signed a cooperation protocol. The protocol aims for the EMU Engineering Faculty to take inventory and evaluate the earthquake resistance of all the buildings in the closed Maraş region, within the scope of the Closed Maras Inventory Studies under the responsibility of the Ministry.

According to the information released by EMU the buildings determined by a calibrated scoring system will be processed by EMU Faculty of Engineering, based on GIS evaluation as “demolished”, “very bad”, “bad”, “medium”, “good” and “very good”. Factors for each building will be evaluated by determining the number of floors, damage due to time (level of corrosion), whether there are short columns, console working elements, soft floor, ground conditions, topographic condition, proximity to water mites, etc.