Akıncı spoke with Anastasiades about the border crossings

President Mustafa Akıncı and Greek Cypriot Leader Nikos Anastasiades had a telephone conversation regarding the reopening of the crossing points and evaluated the gradual starting of the crossings.

The two leaders primarily agreed on lifting the restrictions on Turkish Cypriots who work, study or receive medical care in the South in addition to the Turkish Cypriots who are residing in Pile, and Greek Cypriots and Maronites whose permanent residence is in the North. In the first phase the above-mentioned people will be permitted to cross through points where vehicles can traverse and students who were crossing by the Ledra Palace crossing point will continue to use this crossing.

The mutual crossings agreed will start on 8th June 2020 and a document must be submitted showing that the passengers Covid-19 test result is negative, which has to be done in the last 3 days (72 hours).

In their conversation both leaders also agreed on the Bicommunal Technical Committee on Health to work with priority of preparing a road map for the normalisation of the crossings.

Source : TRNC Public Information Office