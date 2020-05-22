Unlocked, Eat your meal at the Tervetuloa Restaurant, Alsancak

Great news today 22nd May 2020 from the Tervetuloa Restaurant, Alsancak who tell us that they are opening on Monday 25th May and will be serving breakfasts from 9.30am to 12.00 noon and those wonderful Turkish meals they prepare from 6.00 to 10.00pm in the garden but they will only have 10 tables available due to the need to comply with current restrictions so reservations should be made as soon as possible.

Please call Afet on 0533 863 2394 to make your reservation to avoid disappointment to dine in their wonderful garden area and for more information please click here