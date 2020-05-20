Unlocked, Eat your meal now at Al Shaheen, Karakum

By Chris Elliott…

Great news today 20th May 2020 from Al Shaheen, Karakum who tell us that in addition to their Take-Away service, they have taken all necessary precautions, and will now be open to serve diners with their meals outside where diners’ tables will be 2 meters apart.

They have disinfected the restaurant and will repeat the process every day to ensure they comply with current regulations.

They also opened for take-away from Monday 11th May. 2020. All chicken dishes are 50TL. All beef dishes are 60TL. All lamb dishes are 70TL. All vegetable dishes are 42TL. Side dishes 23TL. Call 0533 842 2784 and for more details and opening times, and to see the full menu click here