TRNC people acted sensibly during the Coronavirus pandemic

By Ahmet Abdulaziz ….

Near East University recently carried out a survey on facebook regarding the public awareness about the Coronavirus pandemic.

According to the information provided by the University the survey was carried out by Prof. Dr. Tamer Şanlıdağ and his research Assistant Nazife Sultanoğlu. Dr. Tamer Şanlidağ is the Vice Rector of Near East University and is also a member of the Scientific Committee formed by the Prime Minister of TRNC.

They survey attracted a good number of people from all major cities in the TRNC. In total 738 people participated in the survey and came up with their opinions.

The questionnaire aimed to investigate their knowledge, attitudes, and how well they complied with the recommended health practices; In the first part, demographic information, in the second part, the level of knowledge and behaviour of the participants were analysed, and in the third part, the attitudes of the participants towards the epidemic were analysed.

Some important results of the survey are as under :

97% of the people think that increasing awareness about COVID-19 outbreak is important in preventing the spread of this disease. 29% of the people never left the house during the partial curfew in the framework of the measures taken against the COVID-19 outbreak. During this period, 79% of the people went to the market, pharmacy and bank to meet their needs. 95% of the public followed the health information rules, and the social distance and hygiene rules determined against the virus were also observed. 97% of the participants stated that they frequently washed their hands with water and soap for at least 20 seconds, while 88% used one-time wipes while coughing and sneezing, if wipes were not available they used the inside of their elbow for sneezing and coughing. 91% of the respondents stated that they use antiseptic hand gels and cologne in environments without water and soap, 94% avoid clinging, shaking hands and kissing, and maintain a distance of at least one meter. 84% of the survey participants stated that they pay attention to home and surface cleaning in the COVID-19 outbreak, open windows and frequently ventilate the house, clean cell phones, tablets and computer keyboards with alcohol-based disinfectant or cologne 75% of the respondents wore masks even though there were no signs of disease, 85% did not touch their mouths, nose or eyes with their hands, and 72% wore gloves.