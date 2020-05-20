TRNC night-time curfew hours have been changed

The TRNC Council of Ministers continue to ease or lift restrictions which were implemented to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus two months ago.

The private sectors that have reopened as of today (20th May) are:

Beaches, Hotel Beaches, Cafes next to the hotels,

Restaurants,

Internet Cafes and coffee shops in the villages,

Barber Shops, Hairdressers and Beauty Salons.

In parallel with the reopening of these sectors, the Council of Ministers changed the night-time curfew to 00.00-06.00.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office