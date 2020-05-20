Unlocked, Eat your meal at the Balti House, Esentepe

Great news today 20th May 2020 from the Balti House, Esentepe who tell us that in addition to their Take-Away service, they are now open to serve diners with meals and drinks and that they will be taking all the necessary precautions and complying with all regulations currently in force.

They are going to start with Wednesday buffet curry night for all their lovely friends and customers and for those that wish to book a table and enjoy great Indian food call 0548 8471221 or for more information click here