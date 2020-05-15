CyprusScene.com online Enewspaper Issue 127 has arrived

The weather is hotting up and people’s expectations of a relaxation of coronavirus controls mean they will be able to lead a more social life. The other noticeable change this week is the flow of news from government and other sources rather than the individual social media postings we have been seeing for the past few weeks which sadly did not give all the facts and led to much confusion in the communities.
Naturally here at Cyprusscene, we are seeing an increase in news and reviews being sent to us for publication and we are doing our best to ensure that happens.
For those readers who wish to submit news and reviews for publication please send your contributions to kyreniacommentator@cyprusscene.com and we will do our best to publish these for you. If there are any local readers who would like to be part of our team and help with publication we would be pleased to hear from them.
Issue 127 is now complete and you can download your free PDF file of this week’s e-newspaper
If you would like to read some of our older issues of the CyprusScene.com Enewspaper, please click below in the listing to make your selection.
2020 Enewspapers:
|Issue 107
|Issue 108
|Issue 109
|Issue 110
|Issue 111
|Issue 112
|Issue 113
|Issue 114
|Issue 115
|issue 116
|Issue 117
|Issue 118
|Issue 119
|Issue 120
|Issue 121
|Issue 122
|Issue 123
|Issue 124
|Issue 125
|Issue 126
|Issue 127
2019 Enewspapers:
2018 Enewspapers:
2017 Enewspapers: from 1st December
|Issue 1
|Issue 2
|Issue 3
|Issue 4
|Issue 5
