A Lockdown take-away meal from Rafters, Ozankoy

By Margaret Sheard….

Not being a brilliant or venturous cook, these last 2 months have been a nightmare for me trying to conjure up something different every evening. So what a relief that takeaway and delivery services were made available from 11th May.



On Saturday 16th May, we decided to have another home delivery of a meal from one of our favourite restaurants, this time from Rafters in Ozankoy. As it was the weekend we treated ourselves and had starters of Onion Bhaji and Pakoras followed by my favourite Vegetable curry and Chicken Dopiaza for Chris with Bombay Potatoes and all the normal trimmings. This was also our first al fresco meal this year thanks to the warm weather we are now having.

Open for take-away from Monday 11th May. 2020 from 1 pm till 9 PM with free home delivery. Call Suleman on 0533 849 7512 and select from the full menu below or for extra information click here