15th Cyprus Silk Cocoon Festival going online on 22-23 May

With the cooperation of Girne Municipality, Beylerbeyi Mukhtar, and the Green Peace Movement, a press conference was held on 13th May in the Girne Municipality Service Building regarding the festival that will take place on social media.

Mayor of Girne Nidai Güngördü, Beylerbeyi Muhtar Niyazi Engin, Green Peace Movement Secretary General Doğan Sahir attended the press conference.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organisations such as festivals and concerts in the world and in our country have been banned as a precautionary measure. Festivals which normally take place all over our country during the spring/summer period have been interrupted within the scope of the measures taken. Girne Municipality has provided morale motivation for both citizens and Cyprus Silk, in order to contribute to the continuity of the Cocoon Festival, and it is breaking new ground and making a concept change by organising the 15th Cyprus Silk Cocoon Festival on May 22-23 this year on social media.

Doğan Sahir, the Secretary General of the Green Peace Movement, stated that the Cyprus Silk Festival will be held this year on social media due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and emphasised that health, human and environmental issues are closely related.

Stating that people are moving away from nature and culture due to migration, war and life quarrels in Cyprus, which is located at the most important point of the Mediterranean and where cultures are blended, he said that they organised the eco-festivals to keep the values of the country such as Cyprus tulips, mulberry trees, silk cocoon cultivation and crafting alive, and to bring these values to the future and to obtain economic and touristic value.

Beylerbeyi Muhtar, Niyazi Engin, emphasised that the Coronavirus pandemic negatively affects such organisations all over the world and noted that they need to hold the festival, which they plan to organise with innovations, by developing it again this year.

Engin stated that despite this, the festival will come to life with a colourful and beautiful program and said that they would work to introduce, sell and meet the silk cocoon workers, not only during the festival periods, but also throughout the year.

Mayor of Girne, Nidai Güngördü, reminded that organisations such as festivals were suspended all over the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and that they decided to go to a concept change and make it through social media so that the festival is not interrupted. Given that the festival cannot be celebrated in the village square by setting up booths this year, it will take place through social media with full content. Güngördü stated that with the work they will do, they will reach the silk cocoon handicrafts throughout the year.

Saying that important steps have been taken to establish a cooperative related to silk cocoon work for more than a year, Güngördü said that the contribution of the Municipality to the cooperative will be determined and who will be the founding members.

Güngördü gave information about the content of the festival at the end of his speech and thanked everyone who contributed to the forthcoming festival.

The festival will start on Friday, May 22, at 15.00 with Facebook, video messages from Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü, Beylerbeyi Muhtar Niyazi Engin, Green Peace Movement Secretary General Doğan Sahir.

On Friday, the history of Silk worm and Silk Cocoon in Cyprus, Cyprus Silk Cocoon Festival slide show from past to present, Silk Cocoon and Silkworm Farming in the Country, Cyprus and Mulberry Tree Presentation, and video shows on “Traditional silkworm and dowry tradition in Cyprus”. The screening of the short film entitled “I Weave My Cocoon” and the video show of the play “The Prisoner on Second Street” of Girne Municipality Theater Studio.

On Saturday, May 23, at 16:00, there will be a video presentation of Cartoonist Musa Kayra on “Silkworm and Corona”, a short video presentation on “Transformation of Silkworm” of Girne Municipality Children’s Council, presentation on “Health benefits of Mulberry Fruit” and poetry of Cypriot Poets will take place.

Presentation at 17:00: Benefits of Mulberry Fruit for Our Health Naile SOYEL – Food Engineer (Video), Poetry at 17:30: Poems from Cypriot Poets: Gülşen Şenderin, Hasibe Şahoğlu, Yıltan Taşçı, Şirin Zaferyıldızı Zaimağaoğlu, Altay Akalın, Turgay Akalın, Ahmet Ömerağa (Video) will be held in cooperation with Girne Municipality and Cyprus Turkish Writers Union.

At 19.00 there will be a repeat of the TRNC Symphony Orchestra concert on September 6, 2019 at Girne Amphitheatre and the festival will end with a live broadcast concert by the Gancelli Group at Girne Amphitheatre, without an audience.

Source (Turkish) Girne Municipality