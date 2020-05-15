Isolation Challenge with the TRNC Quiz Masters 9th online Quiz

We have been publishing many readers letters of ex-pats who want to return to the UK from Northern Cyprus, and also those who want to return to Northern Cyprus from around the world who have homes in the TRNC and are unable to return due to both flight and border restrictions because of COVID-19 prevention measure. We have also had letters telling us how people are dealing with Lockdown restrictions.



For those readers who would also like to share their experiences please email kyreniacommentator@cyprusscene.com and we will try to publish them on our website and in our weekly online e-newspaper. Let’s try to make the world happy again by sharing good news.

For those people who are wanting to return from the UK to the TRNC or go from the TRNC to the UK please go to Facebook page “TRNC Residents trying to get home” click here and register your details as directed.

Readers Mail…

Susie and Martin – The Quiz Masters

Susie’s 9th online quiz on 14th May 2020.

We had another full online quiz night with 14 teams!! All of us in isolation taking part from Germany, Sweden, the TRNC and UK.

There were 20 questions on general knowledge and a music quiz on Title, Artist, and Link which was Celestial Bodies.

The results were:

1st Butch and Sundance 52 PTS

2nd Fridge Raiders 46 PTS

3rd Don’t Mention The War 45 PTS

4th JOINT Bell Bottoms, Flippers 43 PTS

5th Gin’ll Fix It 42 PTS

6th Anglo Swedes, 41 PTS

7th Dixies Chix 40 PTS

8th JOINT Lemon Lovers, Social Distancers

Locked Up 37 PTS

9th Clappers Ahoy 33 PTS

10th On My Own 31 PTS

LEMON LOSERS – The Outsiders 30 PTS

SHUT YA GOBS, Charlie Bell 1, Griff 3, Smasher 1

Thank you all again for joining us and we will see you next week.

Luv All U Quizzers

Susie and Martin xxx



