The last COVID-19 patient leaves hospital with applause

The last COVID-19 patient, an 83-year old man, who has been treated at Lefkoşa Dr. Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital, was discharged with applause yesterday (11 May 2020). He thanked all healthcare workers who were with him during his treatment, and said: “I came here as if I was dead“, adding that all doctors and paramedics did a good job during his illness.

In a statement made to the press during the farewell of the patient, Prime Minister Ersin Tatar stated that this was a success for the TRNC and emphasised that the TRNC had a great test and that this pandemic process was managed well. Tatar also thanked everyone who has worked and contributed in this process.

Minister of Health, Ali Pilli, also thanked all the healthcare professionals who contributed to the pandemic process and noted that this success is the success of the healthcare personnel.

Stating that there are no existing patients in the TRNC at the moment, Pilli said that the struggle continues, and demanded that the public should continue to follow the rules in line with the decisions taken by the Council of Ministers and stated that they will continue their work.

While there have been no further cases in the TRNC for 24 days, 104 people out of 108 cases in the country have recovered and have been discharged, while 4 people have died.

As of today (12th May), there are no COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in the TRNC.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office.