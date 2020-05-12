Özersay announced the decisions of the Council of Ministers

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Kudret Özersay attended a TV program on BRT last night (11th May) and announced the decisions of the Council of Ministers.

Mentioning that all schools and educational facilities will remain closed until 30th June, Özersay said ‘This school term is over in terms of education’.

Minister Özersay stated that the night-time curfew between 21:00-06:00 has been extended until 1st June, and in addition to that the partial curfew on Sundays will end on 18th May and as well as petrol stations, markets and pharmacies all businesses will be opened.

He underlined that barbers and hairdressers will be re-opened on 20th May but only for haircuts and hair care. He added that individual boats for personal use will be re-opened and that individuals can do sportive activities at picnic sites, walking trails and green fields.