St Andrews Church, Kyrenia, May 2020 magazine

For those followers of St Andrew’s Church, Kyrenia we are pleased to share with you their May 2020 magazine which is so full of information.

The first article that catches the eye is that of Dr Rima Nasrallah’s talks at the Diocesan Synod, with Session 3: Lent – The Wilderness.

Pat Etherington said in her letter “I hope you are all well and have come through the “Lockdown” safely so far and will continue to do so. The good news from Northern Cyprus is that we haven’t had any new cases for about 17 days and hopefully this will continue. We have been very fortunate that we have only had 4 deaths so far but as far as we are concerned it is of course 4 too many.”

Pat also talks about some experiences in lockdown and also her favourite garden features and in this month’s magazine there are lots more interesting features.

