Face shield visor support from ARUCAD to Girne Municipality

The first production of Arkın Creative Arts and Design University’s (ARUCAD) own design 3D face-protection visors, are to be distributed to the employees of Girne Municipality. Vice Rector Assoc. Dr. Asım Vehbi delivered the visors to Sıdıka Geylan, the Occupational Health and Safety Expert of the Municipality.

Vehbi said in his statement, “It is a pleasure to support our Municipality, with which we have always been in cooperation as a University, in our days when our country has been going through a difficult period due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We understand the importance of social solidarity in such times. The union of the society with institutions and organisations at common values ​​and acting together allows us to embrace the future with confidence. As ARUCAD, from the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic process, we have taken action for the production of face shields using the technological possibilities of our studios. We continue mass production with the face shield designed by Tobia Repossi, the Innovation Hub Director, who is working within our university. These visors will be distributed free of charge to the institutions in need ”.

Girne Municipality Occupational Health and Safety Expert Sıdıka Geylan thanked ARUCAD for its sensitivity and support.

Source (Turkish): Arkın Creative Arts and Design University’s (ARUCAD)