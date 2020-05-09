Girne to hold “The Most Beautiful Garden, Balcony Competition”

“The Most Beautiful Garden and Balcony Competition” is being organised by Girne Municipality in cooperation with Natura Garden, Eminağa Garden, Çağ Akar, Perfect Garden.

Citizens who want to participate in the competition will be able to apply by sending their photos by message to the WhatsApp line numbered 0533 879 95 95 or by e-mail to socialisler@girnebelediyesi.com no later than Thursday 28th May 2020.

In the information given by the Municipality of Kyrenia, the competition, “Apartment and Residential Balconies” will be held in two categories which are “Apartment and Site Gardens”.

After the pre-selection from the photos, it was stated that the balconies and gardens will be visited and evaluated by the jury members. The results will be announced on June 5, 2020, World Environment Day.

Mayor of Girne Nidai Güngördü pointed out the importance of protecting nature and the environment, which is felt even more with the mandatory change of our way of life, especially in respect of the epidemic that affects the whole world. Stating that they are organising a new competition in the city in this context, Güngördü emphasised that the restrictions in our social life can be turned into an opportunity to beautify our living spaces. He said, “In these days when we have more time and less excuses, we can make both our city and our environment more colourful with flowers. More importantly, we can protect, multiply and protect our orange, olive, lemon and fruit trees.”

Awards

“The Most Beautiful Apartment or Residential Balcony”

First place – 250 TL Gift Voucher + 500 TL

Second place – 250 TL Gift Certificate + 250 TL

Third place – 250 TL Gift Certificate

“The Most Beautiful Apartment or Site Garden”

First Place – 500 TL Gift Certificate + 500 TL

Second place – 500 TL Gift Certificate + 250 TL

Third place – 500 TL Gift Certificate

TERMS OF PARTICIPATION:

1- Anyone living in the borders of Girne can participate in the competition.

2- Persons, institutions and organizations providing professional services on the subject of the competition cannot participate in the competition and cannot claim rights. Competitor balconies or gardens will be organised entirely by their owners. Competitors cannot get support, contribution, service from professionals providing balcony or garden arrangement, landscape architecture services or companies and can make no claims about the competition.

3- The participant must be 18 years of age on the application deadline.

4- The selection committee evaluation will be done from the photos. Participants who apply to enter the competition by Thursday 28 May 2020 must submit at least 5 colour photographs to the Competition Selection Committee. One of the photographs should show the overall garden and balcony / terrace arrangement. The other photos are required to be taken from different angles of the garden, balcony / terrace and the perception of the space as a whole.

5-At least 5 photos of the balcony or garden to be evaluated in the competition; participant name-surname; The residence address and phone number should be sent to email address – socialisler@girnebelediyesi.com and/or via WhatsApp phone number 0533 879 95 95.

6- Photos must be in minimum 1024×768 pixel resolution and in jpeg format. The name of the applicant must be written on the back of the printed copies.

7- All the broadcasting and advertising rights of the photographs that the participants submit for the competition belong to Girne Municipality and broadcasting and advertising materials can be used indefinitely and unlimitedly by the mentioned institutions.

8- The Competition Selection Committee, Competition Secretariat and their first-degree relatives will not be allowed to participate in the competition.

9- Municipality of Girne can make changes in terms of competition conditions if necessary.

10- The participant has to get the ownership permission for the application area for which he will apply.

11- All applicants should take care to preserve the area as when they apply, until the end of the competition.

12- The contestants who will participate in the “Most Beautiful Apartment or Site Garden” category will have to present a document approved by the board of directors of the apartment and/or the site in which they are located and entered in the decision book during the application.

13- Participants of the contest are deemed to have accepted all the conditions listed above.

14- Application deadline is Thursday, May 28, 2020

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality