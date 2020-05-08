Isolation Challenge with the TRNC Quiz Masters 8th online Quiz

In response to the article we published with entertainer Andy Reay click here on the subject of what do you do during Self Isolation, we have started to receive messages from many happy people as you will see.

For those readers who would also like to share their experiences please email kyreniacommentator@cyprusscene.com and we will try to publish them on our website and in our weekly online e-newspaper. Let’s try to make the world happy again by sharing good news.

For those people who are wanting to return from the UK to the TRNC or go from the TRNC to the UK please go to Facebook page “TRNC Residents trying to get home” click here and register your details as directed.

Readers Mail…

Susie and Martin – The Quiz Masters

Susie’s 8th online quiz on 7th May 2020.

We had another full online quiz night with 14 teams!! All of us in isolation still and taking part from the TRNC, UK, Germany and Sweden.

One team took part at 6.30pm and the other at 8.00pm with 20 questions on general knowledge and a music round of 10 songs guessing the artist and colour and title!

The results were:

1st Butch and Sundance 46 PTS

2nd Dixies Chix 41 PTS

3rd JOINT Flippers, Bell Bottoms 40 PTS Flippers, Bell Bottoms

4th Fridge Raiders 39 PTS

5th Social Distancers 38 PTS

6th JOINT On My Own , Locked Up , Ginll Fix It 37 PTS

7th Don’t Mention The War 36 PTS

8th Lemon Lovers 33 PTS

9th Anglo Swedes 31 PTS

10th Clappers Ahoy 26 PTS

LEMON LOSERS – Outsiders 23 PTS

2 SHUT YA GOBS , Lesley and Griff !!!

Next week is FULLY BOOKED again and thank you again for all who joined us and sorry to those who could not join in with us.

Keep Safe Everyone As Always

Love All U Quizzers

Susie and Martin xxxx