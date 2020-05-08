Entertainment

Isolation Challenge with the TRNC Quiz Masters 8th online Quiz

In response to the article we published with entertainer Andy Reay click here on the subject of what do you do during Self Isolation, we have started to receive messages from many happy people as you will see.

For those readers who would also like to share their experiences please email  kyreniacommentator@cyprusscene.com and we will try to publish them on our website and in our weekly online e-newspaper. Let’s try to make the world happy again by sharing good news.

For those people who are wanting to return from the UK to the TRNC or go from the TRNC to the UK please go to Facebook page “TRNC Residents trying to get homeclick here and register your details as directed.

******

Readers Mail…
Susie and Martin – The Quiz Masters

Susie’s 8th online quiz on 7th May 2020.

We had another full online quiz night with 14 teams!! All of us in isolation still and taking part from the TRNC, UK, Germany and Sweden.

One team took part at 6.30pm and the other at 8.00pm with 20 questions on general knowledge and a music round of 10 songs guessing the artist and colour and title!

The results were:

  • 1st  Butch and Sundance                                        46 PTS
  • 2nd  Dixies Chix                                                      41 PTS
  • 3rd  JOINT   Flippers, Bell Bottoms                        40 PTS
  • 4th Fridge Raiders                                                  39 PTS
  • 5th Social Distancers                                              38 PTS
  • 6th  JOINT  On My Own , Locked Up , Ginll Fix It  37 PTS
  • 7th  Don’t Mention The War                                    36 PTS
  • 8th Lemon Lovers                                                   33 PTS
  • 9th Anglo Swedes                                                   31 PTS
  • 10th Clappers Ahoy                                                26 PTS
  • LEMON LOSERS – Outsiders                                23 PTS
  • 2 SHUT YA GOBS , Lesley and Griff !!!

Next week is FULLY BOOKED again and thank you again for all who joined us and sorry to those who could not join in with us. 

Keep Safe Everyone  As Always 

Love All U Quizzers 

Susie and Martin xxxx

 

