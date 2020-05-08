Tulips 2.6 Challenge to celebrate 26th May anniversary

Reader’s Mail ….

from Sue Tilt – Tulips ….

Hello,

Tulips/Help Those With Cancer Association is 27 years old on the 26th May and what better way to celebrate it by asking you to all join the 2.6 Challenge!

COVID 19 has ground the world to a halt and this includes the TRNC. All Tulips events have been cancelled throughout March, April and May with no news as to whether we can fundraise in June yet. Without these funds Tulips cannot to pay for their cancer patient’s drugs with many not receiving the treatment they require therefore we need your help (again!).

It doesn’t matter what you can do, you can be part of it. It can be fun, energetic, crazy or just plain silly i.e. a 26 minute bike ride, flip a pancake 26 times, do the plank for 2.6 minutes, 26 uppies with a football, how many ‘hole in one’ on a pitch and putt can you do in 26 minutes, 26 hops around the house.

The aim is to challenge yourself and your family to include a 2 and/or a 6 in your challenge; the options are endless so please have fun, donate, fundraise and don’t forget to send Tulips your video/photos of your challenge!

Tulips look after some 1,800 patients at any one time and currently has no income. A lot of our money comes from employees who donate from their wages however many have not been paid for 2 or nearly 3 months. Employers also pay but they have not been earning money either and to those that have been able to make a contribution we are eternally grateful but sadly we need more.

All money raised from this event will help towards covering the cost of some medication and treatment for our cancer patients in the TRNC.

Tulips is a non-governmental, non-profit association aimed at helping people affected by cancer in the TRNC.

All of the services Tulips provides are financed by donations only.

Sue Tilt

0542 854 8714

Tulips/ Help Those With Cancer Association

(Kanser Hastalarina Yardim Dernegi)