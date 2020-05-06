CESV-112 and Bellapais Lodge donate food parcels

Following on from a previous report (click here) from the CESV-112 Civil Emergency Service Volunteers, we have received and are delighted to share their latest news of help given to those in need.. Readers mail….

Allan Lowden….

CESV-112….

Food Parcels for those in need.

The members of the Bellapais Lodge and CESV-112 Civil Emergency Services Volunteers have donated funds for nearly 40 emergency food parcels for people and families struggling during this epidemic.

The food parcels were donated through Supreme Supermarket and Catalkoy Belediye.

CESV 112 would like to thank everyone that has donated funds to enable us to supply these food parcels and our thanks to all those involved in distributing the parcels to those in need.

Stay safe.

Steve Collard & Allan Lowden

Editor’s Note: to learn more of CESV-112 click here