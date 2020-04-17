CESV-112 Donate baby products for those families in need.

We are seeing lots of reports of donations being made to families in need in Northern Cyprus and we have just received this news from the Civil Emergency Services Volunteers (CESV).

Readers mail….

From Allan Lowden….

CESV-112….

CESV 112 would like to thank the members from the Bellapais Masonic Lodge for their generous donation of €1000 approximately 7,300TL.

This donation would normally be used to purchase equipment for the emergency services.

Because of the ongoing epidemic and local families requiring foods / medicines we have ordered 2,500TL worth of baby products.

These goods will be distributed through Cocuklar Icin Elele.

The goods include the following.

Baby milk

Nappies

Baby biscuits

Baby Shampoo & Soap.

These goods will be given to those families that are in need.

This donation of baby goods was suggested by one of our CESV 112 members.

CESV 112 will continue to help families in need at this very difficult time.

Thank you all for your continued support.

Stephen Collard

President of CESV 112

Editor’s note:

