Pre-Registration of imported vehicles will be made on Internet

Within the framework of Vehicle Registration Automation System (AKOS), the pre-registration process of vehicles to be imported will be started via the internet (on-line).

With the new application created with the development of AKOS, which was launched on January 6, 2020, motor vehicle importers and sellers will be able to pre-register the vehicle through the system which they can access with their own information without going to the office. Thanks to the new system, ease and speed will be brought to vehicle registration processes.

Online video conferencing for all motor vehicle dealers is to be launched on Wednesday, 6th May 2020 at 14:00, in cooperation with the Ministry of Public Works and Transportation and the Association of Motor Vehicle Dealers and Importers (MASİB). Training will be provided with video conferencing via the internet for motor vehicle dealers. Motor vehicle importers and gallery managers were informed about access to video conferencing by MASIB and Vehicle Registration, Licensing and Inspection Branch.

In addition, a 10% discount will still be applied to those who pay the vehicle road tax fee over the internet until the end of May 2020. Payment can be made by clicking the “AKOS Vehicle Registration Fee Payments” link on the website of the Ministry of Public Works and Transportation (www.bub.gov.ct.tr).

Those who have difficulties in making transactions on the internet and/or request help can get assistance by sending an e-mail to the free Vehicle Registration Support Line number 1300 during working hours and to akos@bub.gov.ct.tr outside working hours.

Source (Turkish) Ministry of Public Works and Transportation