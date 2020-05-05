EMU help doctors and medical staff who are fighting Coronavirus

By Ahmet Abdulaziz….

To ease the Coronavirus crisis in TRNC, the Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU), are constantly working to help the personnel in the health sector.

The Department of Visual Arts and Communication Design, which started to work with the support of the Turkish Cypriot Physician Union and the Ministry of Health, is continuing working on the “Medical Shield Project”.

According to the information provided by EMU, the “Cypriot Friends”, have provided support in the form of materials for the shields. The “Cypriot Friends” is a group of individuals, the majority of which are Turkish Cypriots, living in Turkey and mainly in Istanbul.

In the meantime the “Team Ada”, comprising of students of the Engineering Faculty, delivered 205 transparent face masks to the Famagusta Public Hospital. The masks were personally designed and produced by these students.