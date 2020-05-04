Minister Pilli: “507 tests and no positive cases on 3rd May”

Minister of Health Dr. Ali Pilli stated that 507 tests were carried out on 3rd May 2020 and that no positive cases were found as a result of the tests.

Pilli stated that as a result of the rapid test result of 3 people, PCR tests were carried out for further examination, he added that the total number of tests has reached 14,009.

Minister Pilli noted that tests have been performed in respect of employees at Nicosia State Hospital, Cengiz Topel Hospital, Famagusta State Hospital and Fever and Cough Polyclinics.

Stating that the workplaces in Dipkarpaz and Kumyalı and the members of the police at the Famagusta Police Department were tested, Pilli emphasised that some workplaces in Famagusta which will be providing takeaway services, and Eziç personnel in that region, were also tested.

Minister Pilli stated that 358 blood samples were taken in Yeni Erenköy and that tests would be done the same evening, and that samples were taken from 39 different workplaces and 12 villages. The Minister spoke about the police and municipal teams in Yenierenköy, and stated that they will be tested in the coming days.

In addition, Pilli stated that tests were conducted in 139 businesses operating in Famagusta and Yenierenköy, in 38 areas, with regard to markets, pharmacies and hardware stores, and that the results will be obtained in the coming hours.

