Kyrenia University seminar “Procurement of Aircraft for Airlines”

With the closure of universities due to the coronavirus pandemic, local universities are focusing more on online educational activities.

The University of Kyrenia recently held an online seminar entitled “Aircraft Purchase for Airlines Activities”. The Department of Aviation Management of the University organised this seminar.

The speakers on the seminar were Asst. Prof. Nalan Gelirli, who is the head of the Aviation Management Department, and Mr. Ertuğrul Diş, who is the freelance Aviation consultant.

The seminar in general dealt with topics covering aircraft definition for trade, evaluation of aircraft procurement methods and options, the overall content of aircraft procurement contracts, the technical acceptance of the aircraft, and the official incorporation into the fleet by legal registration.

At the end of the seminar the participant students also had the opportunity to ask questions on the topics.

Aviation Management Department Head Asst. Prof. Nalan Gelirli stated that they aim to continue such seminars, which they see as an integral part of the education process, which is necessarily transferred to the internet environment due to the COVID-19 outbreak.