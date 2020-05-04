Dear Mother Painting and Cartoon Contest has been organised

Girne Municipality is organising a “Dear Mother Painting and Cartoon Competition” due to the approaching Mother’s Day in cooperation with Deniz Plaza and Atelier Arkın.

In the information given by the Municipality of Girne, it was stated that in the lockdown period children and young people in our country spent time at home, and they can now participate in the competition with the pictures and cartoons that describe their mothers and Mother’s Day.

The application period will end on Friday 15th May 2020, by sending pictures and cartoons with the theme of Mother and Mother’s Day, to the e-mail address of socialisler@girnebelediyesi.com or by phone on 0533 879 9595. Each participant can enter the competition with a maximum of two works. After the jury evaluation, the results will be announced on Friday, 22nd May 2020.

The jury will include the Mayor of Girne Nidai Güngördü, Deniz Plaza Director Ayten Deniz, Atelier Arkın Program Coordinator Tülay Okan, Cyprus Turkish Cartoonists Association President Musa Kayra, Artists Şenol Özdevrim and Bedia Kale.

In Primary and Secondary School category;

Deniz Plaza gift voucher worth 300 TL to the winners + One month Girne Municipality Cultural Center Painting Course

Deniz Plaza gift voucher worth 200 TL to the second place + One month Girne Municipality Cultural Center Painting Course

Deniz Plaza gift voucher worth 100 TL to the third place + One month Girne Municipality Cultural Center Painting Course

In the High School category

Deniz Plaza gift voucher worth 300 TL to the first place + One month Atelier Arkın Painting Course

Deniz Plaza gift voucher worth 200 TL to the second place + One month Atelier Arkın Painting Course

Deniz Plaza gift voucher worth 100 TL to the third place + One month Atelier Arkın Painting Course

(The courses will be valid after this process)

Source (Turkish) : Girne Municipality