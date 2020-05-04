Driving Schools re-start lessons within the framework of rules

As of 4 May 2020, driving schools will be able to re-start lessons within the framework of certain restrictions and rules.

Accordingly the following will apply ;

In the training to be given in the private schools of the driving schools, the students will be taken to the private teaching institutions one by one.

All vehicles will be disinfected before and after each lesson.

All instructors will have to wear masks and gloves during the training.

All students will have to wear masks and gloves during the training.

It will be mandatory to have disinfected fluid in each training vehicle.

The conditions and starting dates for the driving licence examinations will be shared with the public in the coming days.

Source (Turkish) TRNC Ministry of Public Works and Transportation

Traffic Department Directorate