BRS Coronavirus News Update 3rd May

The British Residents’ Society published very important news 3rd May 2020 with the latest information provided through their ongoing liaison with the TRNC authorities about the Coronavirus Regulations which we are sharing for other readers who are seeking the latest facts and information.
UPDATE –3rd MAY 2020
As predicted, (2nd May click here) following the announcements regarding the removal of the Partial Curfew on Monday to Saturday and which businesses and areas WILL or WILL NOT be open after 6am Monday 4th May, we are now seeing amendments to those details.
Firstly, in addition to the areas remaining closed until at least the 15th May, are added beaches and swimming pools
Picnic areas and parks
Market Places
Mobile Food vendors
Any kind of collective activities or gatherings and
Home visits or house guests
STAY SAFE AND OBEY THE RULES
For those readers wishing to learn more of the British Residents’ Society and registration as a member please click here
Categories: Health, Information, News
