Girne Municipality give Medication and Market support for elderly

Girne Municipality Social Affairs Branch gives support with medication purchases within the framework of measures to protect individuals over the age of 65 living in the region due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Monthly medicine supplies for citizens aged 65 and over who have chronic illnesses are taken from the hospital on Tuesday and Thursday.

In the information given by the Municipality of Girne, medication purchases are made from the hospital and the pharmacy within the scope of the services provided to citizens over 65 years of age living alone within the boundaries of the district, as well as members over 65 who are registered in the Social Affairs Branch Second Spring Project. At the same time, there is staff support for market shopping for patients and elderly people living alone.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü pointed out the importance of protecting individuals over the age of 65 who are in the risk group during the epidemic, while the food distribution for the needy is also ongoing.

Güngördü said, “We have sick elderly people living alone in their homes. It is very important for us to protect our elderly people during this period. They stay at home, and we take their medication to their door. At the same time, our staff is helping our elderly patients and those who are unable to go to the pharmacy and market.” Pointing out that this epidemic can be overcome together, Güngördü asked the public to be sensitive and stay home. Güngördü finally wished everyone healthy days.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality