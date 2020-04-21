Food Aid Campaigns continue in Girne

A donation was made by the Yeşilırmak and Yedidalga Growers Association to the Girne Region.

Due to the COVID-19 epidemic, charitable business people, citizens and associations have been mobilised all over the country and have made a great effort to meet the needs of the needy citizens, both financially and spiritually.

In a statement made by the Municipality of Girne; charitable business people, associations, institutions and organisations try to contribute to the lives of others in these difficult days by delivering the food and hygiene packages they have created with their own efforts and financial means, sometimes with the support of the environment.

On 19th April, Yeşilırmak and Yedidalga Growers Association donated approximately 500 kilos of fruit and vegetables to Girne Municipality to be distributed to the citizens in need. A representative of the union, Erdogan Akkılınç, handed over 500 kilos of fruit and vegetables produced in Yeşilırmak and Yedidalga to the Municipality of Girne.

Source: (Turkish) : Girne Municipality