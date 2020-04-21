Girne Municipality continues spraying activities at 20th April

Intense spraying activities being carried out by Girne Municipality, with regard to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) program, continues without slowing down.

Information given by Girne Municipality; Due to the partial curfew application, disinfectant applications are continuing uninterruptedly in daily life where there are services provided at vital points. It has been reported that the routine disinfection program continues in all hotels, restaurants, banks, ATMs, markets and similar places in addition to the main office of the District Governor, Police General Directorate, State Public Service Buildings and Girne Municipality.

Mayor Nidai Güngördü, emphasised that the teams started to distribute spraying activities and informative flyers in various parts of the city immediately after the Coronavirus (COVID-19), which affects the whole world, was seen in our country, and said that “ all hygiene efforts continue as from the first day. We continue our efforts with responsibility and sensitivity regarding all precautions which need to be taken. We have accelerated our disinfection spraying activities in various parts of the city, especially where citizens are concentrated.”

Güngördü stated that strict and rational measures should be implemented by all institutions and organisations as soon as possible in order to get rid of this epidemic with minimal damage. He noted that consideration should be given to all the warnings given to our people as a precaution to read the informative articles about what should be done to protect themselves.

Stay home, stay healthy

Source (Turkish) : Girne Municipality