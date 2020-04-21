Girne Municipality gives morale on the streets with Music

Municipality of Girne broadcasted music by vehicle to give morale to the people who are confined in their houses due to Coronavirus epidemic. While Girne residents accompanied the music from their balconies, Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü spoke to the public with an announcement, calling for them to “Stay at Home”…

The information given from Girne Municipality stated; Municipal teams wanted to give morale to the Girne people who stayed at home as part of the measures taken against Coronavirus epidemic. The bus belonging to the Municipality, travelled from street to street broadcasting music. The music bus was accompanied by a cleaning vehicle ahead, and spraying in the city continued.

Girne residents, who were at home because of the lockdown, accompanied the songs from balconies, gardens, and in front of the markets where they were shopping. Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü also participated in this musical street cleaning event aimed at increasing morale in the city, the first of which was organised on 18th April. In this challenging process, Güngördü asked citizens to stay in their homes, to keep their contacts limited to the household, not to gather together in the markets and to comply with the precautions.

Stating that the situation in the country is better than in other countries, Güngördü said, “We should be much more careful for the virus to be controlled. We should not be complacent. Let’s keep our distance by paying more attention to each other in collective places. ”

Source (Turkish) : Girne Municipality