BRS Coronavirus weekly News Update 18th April

The British Residents’ Society published very important news on 18th April 2020 with the latest information provided through their ongoing liaison with the TRNC authorities about the Coronavirus Regulations which we are sharing for other readers who are seeking the latest facts and information.

WEEKLY UPDATE – 18th APRIL 2020

As the regular information being circulated by the Council of Ministers is normally on Fridays, we will now be sending out our weekly updates to coincide with them. From now on, until further notice, they will be circulated on Saturday/Sunday.

COUNCIL OF MINISTERS MEETING 17TH APRIL 2020

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister of the TRNC, Kudret Özersay, explained the new decisions of the cabinet today, stating that no private sectors shall be opened in the coming days.

The decisions are:

The law of the partial street ban shall be extended till the 30th of April

The full curfew between the hours of 21:00 and 06:00 shall be extended till the 30th of April.

The laws concerning pharmacies and corner shops shall be extended till the 30th of April.

The special situation in Dipkarpaz, Sipahi and Yenierenkoy has been ended. The situation in other parts of the country will remain the same.

The restriction on remaining in your own District is extended until 30th April

The police check on entry into Lapta and Alsancak shall be lifted.

The decisions regarding when private sectors will open are as follows:

Decisions will be examined and made according to the rules by the national health board/Ministry of Health.

No approval or definite decision has been made regarding opening of any sector yet.

How and when private sectors shall open will be discussed in the coming meeting.

In following meetings, decisions about which sectors will open, timing and under what conditions, will be discussed.

There had been a lot of speculation in recent days that businesses would start to re-open next week. We do not deal with speculation and, as always, we will wait until the official announcement had been made.

As with ALL decisions announced by the Council of Ministers, they provide the time and date of the actual changes so once we receive any information regarding the re-opening of businesses, other than those currently operating, we will circulate that information immediately.

EX-PATS STUCK IN THE TRNC

We are aware of UK citizens being ‘stuck’ here in the TRNC and unable to return to the UK. We have spoken to the British High Commission who continue to liaise with the Foreign and Commonwealth Office to discuss repatriation to the UK. However, in order to be considered for a place on such a flight you MUST register your interest on the following link.

https://www.gov.uk/foreign-travel-advice/cyprus/return-to-the-uk

alternatively send a message using the following link

https://www.facebook.com/ukincyprus

There are strict rules in relation to those persons who will be considered eligible to be repatriated to the UK from Cyprus.

At this time there will be no flights available to return persons living in the TRNC from the UK.

This matter is being solely dealt with by the British High Commission and the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

CURRENT REGULATIONS IN RESPECT OF THE ‘GREEN LINE’

Currently there is a ban on moving across the Green Line which is in force until further notice. As the dates continue to be extended, we will advise when there is going to be a change.

CURRENT MOVEMENT RESTRICTIONS

There is currently an inter-district movement ban, unless you have the relevant permissions to enable you to cross the district lines. This is currently in place until midnight 30th April.

ALSANCAK, LAPTA and KARSIYAKA QUARANTINE

This has now been removed. As the three villages are part of GIRNE, you will be restricted to that District.

STAY SAFE – STICK TO THE RULES – DO NOT GO OUT IF YOU DO NOT NEED TO

Editors Note:

For those readers wishing to learn more of the British Residents’ Society and registration as a member please click here