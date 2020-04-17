Isolation Challenge with the TRNC Quiz Masters 5th online Quiz

In response to the article we published with entertainer Andy Reay click here on the subject of what do you do during Self Isolation, we have started to receive messages from many happy people as you will see.

For those readers who would also like to share their experiences please email kyreniacommentator@cyprusscene.com and we will try to publish them on our website and in our weekly online e-newspaper. Let’s try to make the world happy again by sharing good news.

For those people who are wanting to return from the UK to the TRNC or go from the TRNC to the UK please go to Facebook page “TRNC Residents trying to get home” click here and register your details as directed.

Readers Mail…

Susie and Martin – The Quiz Masters

Susie’s 5th online quiz on 16th April 2020

Again this week we had 13 teams taking part in 2 quizzes, one at 5.00pm and one at 7.00pm online!

The results this week were as follows …

1st Butch and Sundance – 27 pts

2nd joint -Fridge Raiders – Locked Up 26 pts

3rd Bell Bottoms – 25 pts

4th Reays of Sunshine – 24 pts

5th joint – Clappers Ahoy, Flippers, Social Distancers, Gin’ll Fix It – 23 pts

6th joint Sherbet Lemons, Dixies Chick, Don’t Mention The War – 22pts

Lemon Losers Anglo-Swedes – 21 pts

2 Shut Ya Gobs!

The teams taking part this week in our online quizzes were from the UK , GERMANY , SWEDEN and the TRNC .

THANK YOU TO YOU ALL – as always for joining us. We could not do what we do without you!……See you again next week !

By the way, the 23rd April Quiz is already fully booked ..

KEEP SAFE ALL

Susie and Martin xxxx