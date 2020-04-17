CyprusScene.com online Enewspaper Issue 123 has arrived

The Coronavirus lockdown in Northern Cyprus continues and the news being sent to us for publishing is increasing and for that, we thank our many contributors and say Stay Home and Stay Safe and do keep sending us your news and reviews and we will do our best to have these published and shared widely.

For those readers who wish to submit news and reviews for publication please send your contributions to kyreniacommentator@cyprusscene.com and we will do our best to publish these for you. If there are any local readers who would like to be part of our team and help with publication we would be pleased to hear from them.

Issue 123 is now complete and you can download your free PDF file of this week’s e-newspaper Download Now!

If you would like to read some of our older issues of the CyprusScene.com Enewspaper, please click below in the listing to make your selection.

2020 Enewspapers:

2019 Enewspapers:

2018 Enewspapers:

2017 Enewspapers: from 1st December