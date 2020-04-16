Pay your April and May Road Tax on time and get a discount

Vehicle owners will get a 10 percent online payment discount for road tax fees due in April and May 2020, on the condition that they make the payment on time.

Minister of Public Works and Transportation Tolga Atakan announced on 14th April that the Vehicle Registration, Inspection and Licencing Branch of the Traffic Department will be open to online payments from 10am, Friday 17th April 2020. The branch will also be open to provide technical assistance through a helpline.

Minister Atakan said with the suggestion of his ministry and the decision adopted by the Council of Ministers, vehicle owners who will pay their road tax fees due in April 2020 and May 2020 on-line and on time, will benefit from a 10 percent discount.

The decision was taken due to the closure of the Vehicle Registration, Inspection and Licencing Branch as a measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Road tax can be paid online by clicking the “Online Road Tax Payment” link on the main page of the Ministry of Public Works and Transportation’s website https://bub.gov.ct.tr/en-us/.

A “1300 Vehicle Registry Helpline” has also been created for those who wish to get assistance for online payment. The helpline will be operating during weekdays from 8am to 4.15pm on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, and from 8am to 5.30pm on Thursdays.

At the weekends vehicle owners can forward their enquiries and requests for technical assistance by sending an e-mail to akos@bub.gov.ct.tr. A team of technical personnel will be available to swiftly answer enquiries and solve problems faced by vehicle owners.

Furthermore, the Council of Ministers decided that no default interest will be applied to fees paid in May 2020 for renewing driving licences and vehicle inspections which were due in March and April 2020.

Source: Ministry of Public Works and Transportation 15th April 2020