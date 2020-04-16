Significant donation for families with children from Demet Şahin

With regard to the Coronavirus outbreak program, business people continue to help. Aid by sensitive business people in the region is delivered to the people in need by the municipal teams.

The benevolent businesswoman Demet Şahin contributed to Girne Municipality fro them to deliver the food packages prepared for families in need, which includes 550 children.

Mayor of Girne Nidai Güngördü emphasised that the aid provided is an important example of solidarity in this difficult period and thanked Demet Şahin and everyone who has contributed up to now and wishes to contribute in the future.