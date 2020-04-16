COVID-19 Crisis Management Committee met at Girne Municipality

COVID-19 Inter-municipal Crisis Management Committee, which was formed with the General Assembly Resolution of the Union of Turkish Cypriot Municipalities, convened at Girne Municipality on 15 April 2020.

The meeting, which was held under the chairmanship of the Mayor of Guzelyurt Mahmut Özçınar, was presented by the Mayor of the Nicosia Turkish Municipality Mehmet Harmancı. Attending the meeting were : Mayor of Girne Municipality Nidai Güngördü, Mayor of İskele Municipality Hasan Sadıkoğlu, Mayor of Gönyeli Municipality Ahmet Benli, Mayor of Çatalköy Municipality Mehmet Hulusioğlu, Mayor of Tatlısu Municipality Hayri Orçan and Union of Municipalities General Coordinator Mr. Hüseyin Köle.

Underlining that the Municipalities will become stronger in their fight against COVID-19 with the decisions taken at the meeting, the committee members once again emphasised that they insist on the government’s views and requests regarding the decisions and recommendations.

The Committee agreed that the Municipalities must stay strong, otherwise the people will be affected negatively in this struggle.

The Committee’s Decisions and Suggestions were as follows:

The 25% deduction from the State Share to Municipalities, which was the decision of the Council of Ministers, is not acceptable and this decision must be reconsidered immediately. Discussion with the Central Government in line with the needs of Local Administrations and preparing a ‘Finance Package’. With the Decision of the Council of Ministers, the application of interest on the revenues to be collected by the Municipalities after the emergency measures are lifted. Extension of Real Estate Taxes first instalment period until the end of May. Including the employees that serve in the field of tourism belonging to the municipalities within the scope of the Government Support Package. Transferring the Provident Fund, Social Insurance and Tax Payments, which are under the responsibility of the municipalities, to all the relevant departments, to a future date. Transfer of the Food Aid Program for Needy Families, which the Central Government tries to organise with the relevant institutions, to the Municipalities by adhering to the principle of decentralisation. Evaluation of the COVID-19 process with trade unions organised in Municipalities. Working in coordination with the Health Departments in all Municipalities. Meeting of the Union of Municipalities with the TRNC Minister of Health and the committee established within the Ministry.

Source (Turkish) : Girne Municipality