Free food for students living in dormitories of EMU

By Ahmet Abdulaziz….

The Eastern Mediterranean University has started providing free meals to students still living in dormitories. For this the EMU Rectorate Tabldot Restaurant has become functional again.

After going through thorough disinfection, and the necessary precautions taken, the Restaurant restarted functioning. However the students have not been allowed to visit the restaurant. The meals are to be served to students in their dormitories. In total 350-500 portions of meals are to be distributed to students daily, free of any charge.