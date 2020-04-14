Girne Municipality police enforce Coronavirus restrictions

Increasing its measures against the Coronavirus epidemic, Girne Municipality aims to protect public health and provide hygiene conditions and inspections have been increased in markets, butchers and bakeries.

Food sales continue within the framework of the decisions taken by the Council of Ministers in respect of the Coronavirus outbreak. The police teams are continuing control precautions which need to be taken for markets, butchers and bakeries, and will carry out criminal proceedings for those who do not comply.

Checking whether employees are wearing gloves during the inspections, the Police teams warned employees and customers to use gloves and masks against the coronavirus outbreak, avoiding the adversities that would endanger public health.

In the information given by Girne Municipality it was stated that during the control performed on 13th and 14th April, Kaşgar Market, Çağın Off Licence and Turgay Off Licence were closed and sealed because they did not comply with the decisions of the Council of Ministers due to the high density inside and disinfection and hygiene measures at their entrances.

Mayor Nidai Güngördü, who made a statement with the subject, said, “We have warned many times of the number of people allowed entry to markets at certain intervals, considering the density in the markets. It is necessary to distribute gloves and masks in front of the market, and disinfecting hands. We also talked to many market owners and stated that they must follow the required rules in this regard.”

Güngördü added “In the checks made by the municipal teams, it is checked whether the measures taken by the Council of Ministers are followed or not. The prevention of overcrowding within the market, the 2-meter distance limit of the citizens at the checkout payment points, the use of gloves and masks for the staff at the checkout and those stacking shelves; providing gloves and hand disinfectants at the entrances. It is a legally mandatory measure. I would also like to thank businesses that prioritise hygiene for public health and strive for citizens to comply with the social distance rule. Routine checks by our municipal teams will continue, and the necessary sanctions will be applied in case of detection of nonconformities.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality