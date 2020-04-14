COVID-19 RT-PCR tests started in Gazimağusa State Hospital

COVID-19 RT-PCR tests have started to be applied in Gazimağusa State Hospital-Eastern Mediterranean University Molecular Genetic Research Laboratory.

The laboratory in question was designed by EMU academics with the contributions of the hospital doctor and WHO and CDC was designed in accordance with current biosafety standards and brought to our hospital.

In the first stage, quality control studies were completed using international COVID-19 standard samples. Our laboratory, which has passed the verification phase with patient samples, has started to serve as of today, the 13th April..

We would like to thank Minister Ali Pilli, the Ministry Undersecretary and all the health ministry employees, who gave full support, and the people of Gazimağusa who donated for the construction of the laboratory, and the Agricultural Research Institute under the Ministry of Agriculture.

Famagusta State Hospital Chief Physician

Dr. Mustafa Kalfaoğlu

Source (Turkish): TRNC Ministry of Health