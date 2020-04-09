Pay Girne Municipality Property Tax and Water Bills via Banks

Girne Municipality stated that for the convenience of citizens to pay their bills, they can pay Real Estate Tax and Water Debt through Banks without coming to the municipal cashier.

In the statement made by the Municipality, it was emphasised that for the payment of municipal real estate and water debts, the citizens can easily make these payments at the banks named below without coming to the municipal cashier.

Banks that can accept payments

Akfinans Bank, Albank, Asbank, Capital Bank, Creditwest Bank, Garanti Bankası, Halk Bank, İktisat Bankası, İş Bankası, Kooperatif Merkez Bankası, Limasol Kooperatif Bankası, Nova Bank, Türkiye Ekonomi Bankası, Türk Bankası, Universal Bank, Vakıflar Bankası, Yakın Doğu Bank ve Ziraat Bankası

