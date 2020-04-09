Isolation Challenge for Sarah and Tanisha : stuck in south Cyprus

In response to the article we published with entertainer Andy Reay click here on the subject of what do you do during Self Isolation, we have started to receive messages from many people as you will see.

We have had an update from Sarah and Tanisha who are stuck in south Cyprus and want their friends and family to know where they are and are desperate to know when they can come back to the TRNC.

For those readers who would also like to share their experiences please email kyreniacommentator@cyprusscene.com and we will try to publish them on our website and in our weekly online e-newspaper. Let’s try to make the world happy again by sharing good news.

For those people who are wanting to return from the UK to the TRNC or go from the TRNC to the UK please go to Facebook page “TRNC Residents trying to get home” click here and register your details as directed.

Readers Mail….

From Sarah Jane Purcell…

Hi Chris

My daughter Tanisha was due to fly into the south of Cyprus on the 12th March from Saudi Arabia but her early morning flight was cancelled so she made another booking for the 13th March at 9am and when she arrived she was collected by my husband Ralf, and at the Pyla border crossing they said she could not come into the TRNC as she did not have a TRNC residency permit. She is 22 years old and lives with us and had started the Residency application before she went to Saudi Arabia but it had not been completed.

They called the TRNC ministry but to no joy and she remains on the Greek side. I got a call from my husband Ralf so I got in my car with clothes in a bag and went to Pyla on the Greek side to meet them.

A friend offered her accommodation so I decided to stay the night with her and I got up at 8 am to try crossing back into the TRNC at Pyla crossing but was told if I go through I could not come back without going into quarantine for 14 days.

So as you can imagine I turned my car back around to go to my daughter and later that day we went back to the border and asked if Ralf was allowed to bring a suitcase of clothes to the border and a guard bring it over. It was passed over and all was OK as we had nothing to wear, just the clothes we were wearing.

Since that day the border became quieter and quieter and we were told there is no point trying to keep coming back as it’s on lockdown now in the TRNC

Luckily we have a friend who gave us his spare apartment where we are staying until any change is made and we can get back into the TRNC

I have a friend on the border who is keeping ears open for us and Ralf is constantly searching for news of rules and regulation changes in the hope we can find a way to come back to the TRNC

Other than this we have food and essentials but limited WiFi and we are now in lockdown in south Cyprus so can’t really go anywhere unless we have permissions from the government

It’s hard Chris, my husband is 30 minutes away from me at Famagusta and I can practically see the Pyla border crossing and I can’t get back to my dogs at home and the Famagusta Shelter Dogs I look after.

I just want to go home now and it’s costing us a fortune here in Limbo-Land.

Best wishes to you and do keep us updated

Sarah and Tanisha