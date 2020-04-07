Isolation Challenge with the TRNC Quiz Masters 3rd online Quiz

In response to the article we published with entertainer Andy Reay click here on the subject of what do you do during Self Isolation, we have started to receive messages from many happy people as you will see.

For those readers who would also like to share their experiences please email kyreniacommentator@cyprusscene.com and we will try to publish them on our website and in our weekly online e-newspaper. Let’s try to make the world happy again by sharing good news.

For those people who are wanting to return from the UK to the TRNC or go from the TRNC to the UK please go to Facebook page “TRNC Residents trying to get home” click here and register your details as directed.

Readers Mail…

Susie and Martin – The Quiz Masters

Susie’s 3rd online quiz 2nd April 2020

Another successful live quiz with Susie and Martin!

The teams were :

Thongs and Schlongs, Sherbet Lemons, Clappers Ahoy, Anglo Swedes, Dixies Chick, Fridge Raiders, Don’t Mention The War, Lemon Lovers, Twinkle Twats, Gin’ll Fix It, Locked Up, Butch and Sundance, and the Bell Bottoms.

1 general knowledge round of 20 questions and 1 music round of 10 – guess the TV show! Split into 2 quizzes, one at 5pm and one at 7pm between the TRNC, Sweden, Germany and UK.

Again, can I remind quizzers that I can only take 2 teams of 7 in each and 1st come 1st served .. I wish I could do more .. PM me on facebook for details!

RESULTS

1st Bell Bottoms – 26 points

2nd joint – Butch and Sundance, Twinkle Twats, Locked Up, Gin’ll Fix It – 22 points

3rd Fridge Raiders – 21 points

4th Lemon Lovers – 20 pts

5th Dixies Chick – 18 pts

6th joint – Clappers Ahoy, Sherbet Lemons – 17 pts

7th – Anglo Swedes – 16 points

8th – Don’t Mention The War – 14 points

Lemon Losers – Thongs And Schlongs – 13 points!!

2 Shut Ya Gobs went out! and it was lovely to meet our youngest quizzer of 6 months Archie!!

We have been self isolated for now 17 days so this helps us also to socialise and have some fun.

THANK YOU TO YOU ALL. KEEP SAFE