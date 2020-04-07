Capital Insurance news for customers at 7th April 2020

Dear Capital Insurance Customers ……

As you may already know, the administrative services we are able to offer at the moment are limited.

We have managed to access some of our database and are doing our best to contact all of our customers.

We would appreciate it if you could pass the word around and ask anyone who has not been contacted via e-mail to please contact us through the contact form below or on my telephone number 0533 844 3403

Stay safe!

Regards

Trevor Hughes