Better internet TV viewing with a dual band router

Readers mail….

From Yen at Wizard Technologies….

Whatever you call them, Kodi box, Firestick or MXQ box, they have revolutionised the way we watch TV!!! This is especially true here in Northern Cyprus.

Before, the majority of us were stuck with Digiturk. This was very good in its day, a breath of fresh air in fact, but it lost its way and started to repeat itself.

Then came the internet revolution and the rest is history.

With the Android system running our boxes, phones & tablets, we can now watch what we want, when we want and the choice is huge.

Obviously the major networks have jumped on the bandwagon and are all trying to sell you their content but with our internet coming from Turkey, certain apps are geo-restricted, meaning we have to use a VPN to trick the internet into thinking we are in the UK. This slows our internet speed considerably and can cause buffering.

There are many apps out there that are not geo-restricted and which enable around 90% of your UK catch up.

A lot of people wonder why they have buffering; this can be the result of number of things:

Firstly, your internet package should have a minimum of 10 mbps download speed. If you have two smartphones, a couple of tablets, and an Android TV box or an Amazon Firestick, home and security cameras all connected to the internet, you are going to struggle. If this sounds familiar then you need to up your internet speed, the faster the better.

Secondly, your routers should be up-to-date. Many I have seen in North Cyprus are too old to do the job. They are too slow and transfer data at 300 Mbps (per second) which is inadequate.

I have done a great deal of research on routers and how they can affect our viewing quality. The best router for our needs is the TP Link Archer c2300. It is a dual band router and dual band is the way to go. Allow me to explain.

These routers have two bands: 2.4 GHz (600 Mbps) and 5 GHz (1650 Mbps) The answer is to put all your mobile phones, tablets and security cameras on to the 2.4 GHz and the Android TV box or Amazon Firestick on to the 5GHz. The result will be an astonishing 50% improvement in viewing quality.

If you have any questions you would like to ask please send me an email message through the contact form below.

Happy viewing

Yen

Wizard Technologies